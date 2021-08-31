Venezuelan man charged for allegedly trying to steal an air ambulance in Hilo

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors charged a Venezuelan man for attempting to steal an air ambulance in Hilo last week Friday.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Officials said 24-year-old Gabriel Arjona Molina drove through a fence at the airport and made it to the general aviation area.

Molina then allegedly got into an empty plane and was able to start the engines, however officials say the plane never moved.

That’s when Hawaii Island police arrived and arrested the man. The fence was damaged, but no aircraft or other vehicles were. No injuries were reported also.

Prosecutors charged him with five offenses, including first-degree attempted theft, criminal property damage and trespassing.

His bail has been set at $37,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 1 in Hilo District Court.

