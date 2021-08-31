Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Venezuelan man charged for allegedly trying to steal an air ambulance in Hilo

24-year-old Gabriel Arjona Molina.
24-year-old Gabriel Arjona Molina.(Police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:55 PM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Prosecutors charged a Venezuelan man for attempting to steal an air ambulance in Hilo last week Friday.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. Officials said 24-year-old Gabriel Arjona Molina drove through a fence at the airport and made it to the general aviation area.

Molina then allegedly got into an empty plane and was able to start the engines, however officials say the plane never moved.

That’s when Hawaii Island police arrived and arrested the man. The fence was damaged, but no aircraft or other vehicles were. No injuries were reported also.

Prosecutors charged him with five offenses, including first-degree attempted theft, criminal property damage and trespassing.

His bail has been set at $37,000. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 1 in Hilo District Court.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long lines were seen at the Aloha Stadium testing site Aug. 14, 2021.
Hawaii reports 1,678 new COVID infections, 2 new deaths; backlog of cases included
Another massive gathering took place on Oahu, which caught the attention of authorities.
DLNR: Over 300 people cleared from massive Oahu beach party, only 4 people cited
Gov. David Ige
Ige takes to social media to refute lockdown rumors: ‘No plans to shut down’
HNN File Image
Sykap brother arrested again after allegedly robbing 75-year-old woman
FILE
Governor dismisses lockdown rumors, but counties warn more restrictions are on the way

Latest News

FILE
Customers will need to show proof of vaccination or negative test to enter long list of Oahu businesses
HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
Q&A: Planning to dine out or go to the gym? Soon you’ll need to bring your vaccine card
FILE
Hawaii hospitals begin conserving oxygen as influx of COVID patients strains supply
During a press conference today, former First Lady and business executive Vicky Cayetano...
Former First Lady Vicky Cayetano announces run for governor
Beginning Sept. 13, customers wishing to enter Oahu restaurants, bars, gyms and other...
Customers will need to show proof of vaccination or negative test to enter long list of Oahu busines