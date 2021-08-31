Ready to take your gaming to the next level? UH is recruiting for its esports teams
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Tryouts are opening up for UH’s newest teams.
But to make the squad contenders will need a very unique set of skills ― like controlling the iconic video game character Donkey Kong.
University of Hawaii students are needed to join the school’s Super Smash Bros Ultimate team.
It’s one of five esports squads UH is recruiting for.
Other games include: League of Legends, Valorant, Rocket League, and Rainbow Six Siege.
STUDENTS: @UHEsport is currently recruiting for their esports teams!— University of Hawaii at Manoa (@uhmanoa) August 30, 2021
League of Legends: https://t.co/0MwXCCgvaF
Valorant: https://t.co/6fJVhTjr1k
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate: https://t.co/C6dQo3pB9j
Rocket League: https://t.co/yJEVu3JMpT
Rainbow Six Siege: https://t.co/MKucjRiClF pic.twitter.com/ZaWUZfBLsj
