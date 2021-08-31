Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Police sources: 2 dead following shooting at Waikiki assisted living facility

A shooting at the Plaza at Waikiki left two people dead on Tuesday.
A shooting at the Plaza at Waikiki left two people dead on Tuesday.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:35 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people are dead following a shooting at a Waikiki assisted living facility, police sources have confirmed to Hawaii News Now.

The scene of the shooting was reported as the Plaza of Waikiki.

The two who died were a man and a woman, and both suffered gunshot wounds.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting, or if it was a murder-suicide. The ages of the victims and additional details on the incident were also not immediately available.

Police are on scene and investigating.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Vaccine card or negative test will soon be required for entry to many Oahu businesses
FILE
Governor dismisses lockdown rumors, but counties warn more restrictions are on the way
COVID lab testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 720 new COVID infections; no additional fatalities
Gov. David Ige
Ige takes to social media to refute lockdown rumors: ‘No plans to shut down’
Another massive gathering took place on Oahu, which caught the attention of authorities.
DLNR: Over 300 people cleared from massive Oahu beach party, only 4 people cited

Latest News

The new bikeway connects to the already existing path on King Street.
City adds bike lanes along Ward Avenue to improve safety for riders
Some business owners think this will boost vaccinations and eventually lead to the end of...
Oahu’s new ‘vaccine pass’ program stirs mixed feelings among businesses
FILE
Vaccine card or negative test will soon be required for entry to many Oahu businesses
COVID lab testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 553 new COVID infections; no additional fatalities