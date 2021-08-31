Police sources: 2 dead following shooting at Waikiki assisted living facility

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people are dead following a shooting at a Waikiki assisted living facility, police sources have confirmed to Hawaii News Now.

The scene of the shooting was reported as the Plaza of Waikiki.

The two who died were a man and a woman, and both suffered gunshot wounds.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the shooting, or if it was a murder-suicide. The ages of the victims and additional details on the incident were also not immediately available.

Police are on scene and investigating.

