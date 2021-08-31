Judge delays hearing on suit against vaccine mandate for state and county workers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge has delayed indefinitely a hearing on a lawsuit against the vaccinate-or-test mandate for state and county workers.

The hearing on whether to block the requirements was scheduled for Sept. 8.

But attorneys for vaccine-resistant first responders dropped an unexpected new filing Friday.

The judge said the new arguments and information violated his orders and should be stricken, but instead he accepted the documents and gave the state until Sept. 20 to respond.

The judge said the new temporary restraining order hearing won’t’ be scheduled until after that.

Under the governor’s mandate, state and county workers must either provide proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID or submit to weekly testing at their own expense.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.