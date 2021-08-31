Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Judge delays hearing on suit against vaccine mandate for state and county workers

HNN File
HNN File(HNN)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:59 PM HST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge has delayed indefinitely a hearing on a lawsuit against the vaccinate-or-test mandate for state and county workers.

The hearing on whether to block the requirements was scheduled for Sept. 8.

But attorneys for vaccine-resistant first responders dropped an unexpected new filing Friday.

Nearly 90% of state workers vaccinated, but hundreds have yet to get jab despite mandate

The judge said the new arguments and information violated his orders and should be stricken, but instead he accepted the documents and gave the state until Sept. 20 to respond. 

The judge said the new temporary restraining order hearing won’t’ be scheduled until after that.

Under the governor’s mandate, state and county workers must either provide proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID or submit to weekly testing at their own expense.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Vaccine card or negative test will soon be required for entry to many Oahu businesses
FILE
Governor dismisses lockdown rumors, but counties warn more restrictions are on the way
COVID lab testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 720 new COVID infections; no additional fatalities
Gov. David Ige
Ige takes to social media to refute lockdown rumors: ‘No plans to shut down’
Another massive gathering took place on Oahu, which caught the attention of authorities.
DLNR: Over 300 people cleared from massive Oahu beach party, only 4 people cited

Latest News

Watch ‘This is Now’: Kauai mayor says more restrictions would come with ‘heavy consequences’
A shooting at the Plaza at Waikiki left two people dead on Tuesday.
2 dead following apparent murder-suicide at Waikiki assisted living facility
The new bikeway connects to the already existing path on King Street.
City adds bike lanes along Ward Avenue to improve safety
Watch “This is Now” live from the HNN Digital Center weekdays on KHNL or across Hawaii News...
This is Now (August 31, 2021)