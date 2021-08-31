Hawaii reports 553 new COVID infections; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 553 new COVID infections on Tuesday and no additional fatalities.

The death toll from the virus remains at 589.

Of the new cases:

430 were on Oahu

65 on Hawaii Island

37 on Maui

13 on Kauai

There were also eight residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The new cases reported Tuesday bring the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 63,502. Over the past 14 days, the state Health Department said there have been 11,045 new infections reported.

Some 63.1% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 71.4% have received at least one dose.

