Hawaii Island man charged with multiple counts of sexual assault
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo man has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault related to offenses that occurred between May and August of this year.
Officials said 23-year-old Temaurai Border was charged with four counts of first-degree sexual assault, one count of first-degree attempted sexual assualt and a count of sexual assault in the third degree.
According to court documents, the victim was a teenager.
Sexual assault and attempted sexual assault in the first degree are class A felonies, carrying a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
Prosecutors said Border was denied supervised release and his bail is set at $160,000.
He is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.
This story will be updated.
