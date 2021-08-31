Hawaii Island man charged with multiple counts of sexual assault

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo man has been charged with multiple counts of sexual assault related to offenses that occurred between May and August of this year.

Officials said 23-year-old Temaurai Border was charged with four counts of first-degree sexual assault, one count of first-degree attempted sexual assualt and a count of sexual assault in the third degree.

According to court documents, the victim was a teenager.

Sexual assault and attempted sexual assault in the first degree are class A felonies, carrying a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Prosecutors said Border was denied supervised release and his bail is set at $160,000.

He is expected to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday.

This story will be updated.

