Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Gospel singer Lee Williams of The Spiritual QC’s dies at 75

Gospel music artist Lee Williams, the leader and founder of The Spiritual QC’s, has died. He...
Gospel music artist Lee Williams, the leader and founder of The Spiritual QC’s, has died. He was 75.((Source: Gray News))
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 1:27 PM HST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Gospel music artist Lee Williams, the leader and founder of The Spiritual QC’s, has died. He was 75.

Williams’ death was announced Monday on the musical group’s Facebook page.

Known for his deep baritone voice, Williams and the group performed for decades before releasing their first hit, a song called  “I’ve Learned to Lean.”

Several successful albums followed in the 1990s and 2000s.

In 2010, Williams, along with the group, won the Stellar Awards’ James Cleveland Lifetime Achievement Award. He retired from performing in 2018.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Vaccine card or negative test will soon be required for entry to many Oahu businesses
FILE
Governor dismisses lockdown rumors, but counties warn more restrictions are on the way
COVID lab testing/FILE
Hawaii reports 720 new COVID infections; no additional fatalities
Gov. David Ige
Ige takes to social media to refute lockdown rumors: ‘No plans to shut down’
Another massive gathering took place on Oahu, which caught the attention of authorities.
DLNR: Over 300 people cleared from massive Oahu beach party, only 4 people cited

Latest News

The Caldor Fire burns in El Dorado County, Calif., heading toward Nevada.
High winds threaten to whip up flames approaching Lake Tahoe
Some areas of Louisiana, including Grand Isle and Port Fourchon, suffered major flooding and...
Ida’s sweltering aftermath: No power, no water, no gasoline
House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, gavels in with a quorum present at the Capitol in...
Texas Legislature sends sweeping GOP voting bill to governor
Watch ‘This is Now’: Kauai mayor says more restrictions would come with ‘heavy consequences’