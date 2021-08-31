Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Fully vaccinated NFL players will get COVID-19 tests weekly

The New Orleans Saints stretch as they prepare for an NFL football workout at AT&T Stadium in...
The New Orleans Saints stretch as they prepare for an NFL football workout at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. Displaced by Hurricane Ida, the Saints went back to work Monday about 500 miles away in the home of another NFL team.(AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
By ROB MAADDI
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:11 PM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Fully vaccinated players will be required to get tested for COVID-19 weekly instead of every 14 days as part of the revised protocols for the regular season agreed upon by the NFL and NFLPA.

The weekly testing applies also for fully vaccinated Tier 1 and 2 staff. There’s an option for a second test for those who want it, according to a memo sent to clubs and obtained by The Associated Press on Monday.

Fully vaccinated individuals do not need to wait for results prior to entering a team’s facility. Each club must conduct its testing over a three-day period.

Unvaccinated players will continue to be tested daily.

Each team’s non-player traveling party will be reduced to a maximum of 75 people. Masks must be worn during travel, eating “should be kept to a minimum” and seating will be assigned.

Also, public transportation is prohibited for everyone in the traveling party and unvaccinated players or staff may not use private transportation.

Last week, the NFL said 93% of players are vaccinated.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long lines were seen at the Aloha Stadium testing site Aug. 14, 2021.
Hawaii reports 1,678 new COVID infections, 2 new deaths; backlog of cases included
Another massive gathering took place on Oahu, which caught the attention of authorities.
DLNR: Over 300 people cleared from massive Oahu beach party, only 4 people cited
Gov. David Ige
Ige takes to social media to refute lockdown rumors: ‘No plans to shut down’
HNN File Image
Sykap brother arrested again after allegedly robbing 75-year-old woman
FILE
Governor dismisses lockdown rumors, but counties warn more restrictions are on the way

Latest News

Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
FILE
Customers will need to show proof of vaccination or negative test to enter long list of Oahu businesses
HNN File Image / COVID-19 Vaccine
Q&A: Planning to dine out or go to the gym? Soon you’ll need to bring your vaccine card
FILE
Hawaii hospitals begin conserving oxygen as influx of COVID patients strains supply
During a press conference today, former First Lady and business executive Vicky Cayetano...
Former First Lady Vicky Cayetano announces run for governor