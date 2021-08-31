Connecticut native dead after apparent drowning off Hawaii Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man originally from Connecticut died in an apparent drowning in Hawaii Island waters over the weekend.

On Sunday, first responders received a report of a swimmer in distress off Old Government Beach Road in Pahoa.

Police say around 4 p.m., three friends hiked to a coastal area where they jumped off a cliff into the water. Two people made it back to shore safely, but one did not make it back.

Rescuers responded and could not find the man until 10:40 a.m. Monday. He was brought to shore and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He was identified as 32-year-old Shayne Fields, originally from East Hartford, Conn. Police say he moved to Mountain View several months prior.

Foul play is not suspected in the man’s death. An autopsy will be performed.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.