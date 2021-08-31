Tributes
City adds bike lanes along Ward Avenue to improve safety for riders

The new bikeway connects to the already existing path on King Street.
The new bikeway connects to the already existing path on King Street.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:01 PM HST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an effort to create safer roadways and protect bicyclists, the city announced a new bike path that runs along Ward Avenue.

Officials said this is the first protected bike lanes that run in both the mauka and makai directions between King Street and Ala Moana Boulevard.

The new bikeway connects to the already existing path on King Street, which takes bicyclists eastbound to Moiliili or westbound to Honolulu’s Civic Center campus.

The city said the Ward Avenue bike lanes will provide both residents and visitors an easy and safe way to navigate to and from commercial, retail and residential areas in Honolulu.

Officials said they hope the added lanes can help reduce traffic congestion as well as prevent vehicle and pedestrian collisions.

The city said following the installation of Honolulu’s first protected bikeway on South King Street, crashes in the area have been reduced by 50%.

Furthermore, the number of bicyclists riding on sidewalks has also gone down and driver awareness when making turns has increased.

With the success of past bike paths, proposals have also been made to create lanes in Kakaako and Downtown.

Officials said the Ward Avenue bike lanes are part of the city’s Complete Streets project, which works to improve safety for all roadway users.

For more information, click here.

