Wahine volleyball gets swept by Marquette in second match of the season

A tough Saturday for the University of Hawaii, as the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team was swept...
A tough Saturday for the University of Hawaii, as the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team was swept by Marquette in the second night of the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic in Manoa.
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 2:08 PM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A tough Saturday for the University of Hawaii, as the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team was swept by Marquette in the second night of the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic in Manoa.

Marquette moves to 2-0 on the weekend and clinched the tournament title, while the Wahine move to 1-1 after a sweep of Fairfield on Friday night.

The Golden Eagles got the best of Hawaii 26-24 in the first set thanks to five different Marquette players notched three kills each.

UH also kept it close in the second set, leading as late as 22-21 but was unable to close it out to take the set, with another close third set, but the Golden Eagles would take the set and the sweep.

Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle finished Saturday with a match-high 14 kills for the ‘Bows.

The Rainbow Wahine wrap up the tournament on Sunday against Texas A&M with a second place finish on the line — first serve set for 5:00 p.m. HST on Spectrum OC16.

