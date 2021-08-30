Tributes
Sykap brother arrested again after allegedly robbing 75-year-old woman

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 3:34 PM HST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mark Sykap — an older brother of Iremamber Sykap, the teen shot and killed by police — has been arrested again.

According to Honolulu police, 18-year-old Mark Sykap was arrested Saturday for allegedly robbing a 75-year-old woman in Chinatown.

Police said it happened around 11:50 a.m. Sykap was also booked for a drug offense.

Officers picked him up shortly after the alleged crime along River Street near Nimitz Highway.

This isn’t the first time Sykap has had a run-in with the law. Back in April, he was arrested and indicted for second-degree robbery near the site of his brother’s memorial.

Sunday morning, police said Sykap remained in custody pending the investigation.

