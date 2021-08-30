Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

State bans on school mask mandates face federal civil rights inquiries

By COLLIN BINKLEY
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 7:08 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The Education Department announced Monday that it’s investigating five Republican-led states with mask mandate bans, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions.

The department’s Office for Civil Rights sent letters to education chiefs in Iowa, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Utah. Those states have barred schools from requiring masks among students and staff, a move that the department says could prevent some students from safely attending school.

“It’s simply unacceptable that state leaders are putting politics over the health and education of the students they took an oath to serve,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement. “The department will fight to protect every student’s right to access in-person learning safely.”

It marks a sharp escalation in the Biden administration’s battle with Republican states that say wearing masks should be a personal choice. President Joe Biden last week asked Cardona to explore possible legal action, prompting the department to examine whether the policies could amount to civil rights violations.

The state policies conflict with guidance from the from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends universal mask wearing for students and teachers in the classroom.

If the investigations determine that the state mask bans have discriminated against students with disabilities, it could lead to sanctions including a loss of federal education funding.

The department said it has not opened investigations in other states where mask bans have been overturned by courts or are not being enforced, including in Florida, Texas, Arkansas and Arizona. But the agency said it is “closely monitoring” those states and is prepared to take action if necessary.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long lines were seen at the Aloha Stadium testing site Aug. 14, 2021.
Hawaii reports 1,678 new COVID infections, 2 new deaths; backlog of cases included
Another massive gathering took place on Oahu, which caught the attention of authorities.
DLNR: Over 300 people cleared from massive Oahu beach party, only 4 people cited
Gov. David Ige
Ige takes to social media to refute lockdown rumors: ‘No plans to shut down’
HNN File Image
Sykap brother arrested again after allegedly robbing 75-year-old woman
Doctors are calling for urgent action against the surge in COVID case counts.
How close is a lockdown? At least one doctor says it’s time

Latest News

FILE - In this June 10, 2021 file photo, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra...
US health agency will prod hospitals to cut carbon emissions
FILE
Governor dismisses lockdown rumors, but counties say more restrictions are on the way
One student was shot at New Hanover High School Monday morning.
Student shot in area of N.C. high school
A fired pastor tells his story after getting fired for promoting the CoOVID vaccine.
Evangelical pastor loses job with religious broadcasting group after taking stance on COVID vaccine