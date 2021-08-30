Rainbow Wahine volleyball sweeps Texas A&M, moves to 2-1 on opening weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii volleyball team wrapped up the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic with a sweep over Texas A&M to claim a second place finish in the tournament.

One night after getting swept by tourney champion Marquette, the ‘Bows bounced back taking three straight sets from the Aggies — moving to 2-1 on the 2021 season.

Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle notched a game-high 17 kills, while freshman Mia Johnson added 14 kills and four digs in her first career start at outside hitter.

Setter Mylana Byrd recorded a match-high 34 assists, after only getting one against the Golden Eagles.

Up next, the Wahine head to the mainland for the Utah Classic, where they will meet Utah Valley, San Diego and Utah in a three day tournament.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.