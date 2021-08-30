Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Rainbow Wahine volleyball sweeps Texas A&M, moves to 2-1 on opening weekend

The University of Hawaii volleyball team wrapped up the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine...
The University of Hawaii volleyball team wrapped up the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic with a sweep over Texas A&M to claim a second place finish in the tournament.(Hawaii News Now)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 10:00 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii volleyball team wrapped up the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic with a sweep over Texas A&M to claim a second place finish in the tournament.

One night after getting swept by tourney champion Marquette, the ‘Bows bounced back taking three straight sets from the Aggies — moving to 2-1 on the 2021 season.

Hawaii’s Brooke Van Sickle notched a game-high 17 kills, while freshman Mia Johnson added 14 kills and four digs in her first career start at outside hitter.

Setter Mylana Byrd recorded a match-high 34 assists, after only getting one against the Golden Eagles.

Up next, the Wahine head to the mainland for the Utah Classic, where they will meet Utah Valley, San Diego and Utah in a three day tournament.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long lines were seen at the Aloha Stadium testing site Aug. 14, 2021.
Hawaii reports 1,678 new COVID infections, 2 new deaths; backlog of cases included
Doctors are calling for urgent action against the surge in COVID case counts.
How close is a lockdown? At least one doctor says it’s time
Another massive gathering took place on Oahu, which caught the attention of authorities.
DLNR: Over 300 people cleared from massive Oahu beach party, only 4 people cited
HNN File
Ongoing surge sets new record highs for COVID cases, deaths; space low at Oahu’s morgue
Churches are accounting for social distancing during mass.
Religious leaders band together to build trust, encouraging the COVID vaccine

Latest News

“Da Boys” from Honolulu wrapped up their run at the 2021 Little League World Series with a win...
Honolulu Little League wins third place finish over South Dakota, 5-0
A tough Saturday for the University of Hawaii, as the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team was swept...
Wahine volleyball gets swept by Marquette in second match of the season
It was a tough afternoon for the University of Hawaii football team, falling to UCLA 44-10 in...
Rainbow Warriors football drops season opener to UCLA, 44-10 on the road
After a lengthy weather delay, Honolulu Little League would take down the Hastings Baseball...
Honolulu falls to Michigan in Little League World Series semifinals