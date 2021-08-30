LIVE: Customers will need to show vaccine cards or negative tests to enter long list of Oahu businesses

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Beginning Sept. 13, customers wishing to enter Oahu restaurants, bars, gyms and other establishments will need to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test.

The city’s Safe Access Oahu program will remain in effect for 60 days.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi announced the program Monday amid an ongoing surge in new COVID cases in Hawaii that’s strained health care facilities and triggered new restrictions on gatherings.

Also Monday, the mayor said restaurants and bars would need to stop serving alcohol at 10 p.m.

The mayor said Safe Access Oahu will apply to a long list of businesses. In addition to bars and restaurants, movie theaters and museums will need to ask customers for vaccine cards or tests.

Children 12 and under are exempt from the vaccine requirements.

Blangiardi said employees at restaurants will also be required to be vaccinated or undergo regular testing. He said including the testing option was important to decrease the economic hit the program is expected to take on Oahu businesses already struggling amid the pandemic.

“We wanted to have a really common sense approach,” he said.

Blangiardi added: “We are trying to rebuild. We don’t want a lockdown.”

The so-called “vaccine pass” program represents one of the most significant government measures announced to date that’s aimed at reining in the rapid spread of the delta variant.

The state and county have also instituted vaccine mandates for employees, and Oahu previously announced tougher restrictions on gatherings.

“This is about public health with numbers like nothing we’ve seen before,” Blangiardi said. “We’re begging, begging people to get vaccinated and anywhere we can enforce it we will.”

This month alone, Hawaii has seen more than 20,000 new COVID infections and 52 deaths.

The mayor said businesses will be expected to enforce the new rules. Those that don’t could face fines or even temporary closure, he said.

In addition to the new vaccine-or-testing rules, Oahu restaurants and other establishments will also continue to be subject to current capacity restrictions.

