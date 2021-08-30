Light trade winds for the first half of the week

Trade winds will be light, which will allow for daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes for many areas around the state. This will mean nighttime and early-morning showers for windward areas, and afternoon clouds and isolated pop-up showers for leeward and interior sections.

A slow-moving trough of low pressure will pass north of the islands during the first half of the week, which is the reason for the light trades. The trades will increase and become breezy from east to west as the trough exits to the northwest, with locally windy conditions possible Friday. Showers will again favor windward and mauka areas, especially during the nights and mornings.

At the beach, a small south swell will likely peak overnight, and then slowly lower through Tuesday. A series of small south to southeast swells should keep surf from going completely flat through the end of the week. East shores will diminish with the lighter trade winds before rising again for the second half of the week as breezy trades return. No other significant swells are expected.

On Oahu, Monday marks the start of the monthly box jellyfish influx, which is expected to last through Wednesday, mainly for south shores. Check with the lifeguards and look for warning signs, especially if you’re allergic to the stings.

