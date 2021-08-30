Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Light trade winds for the first half of the week

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 4:16 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Trade winds will be light, which will allow for daytime sea breezes and overnight land breezes for many areas around the state. This will mean nighttime and early-morning showers for windward areas, and afternoon clouds and isolated pop-up showers for leeward and interior sections.

A slow-moving trough of low pressure will pass north of the islands during the first half of the week, which is the reason for the light trades. The trades will increase and become breezy from east to west as the trough exits to the northwest, with locally windy conditions possible Friday. Showers will again favor windward and mauka areas, especially during the nights and mornings.

At the beach, a small south swell will likely peak overnight, and then slowly lower through Tuesday. A series of small south to southeast swells should keep surf from going completely flat through the end of the week. East shores will diminish with the lighter trade winds before rising again for the second half of the week as breezy trades return. No other significant swells are expected.

On Oahu, Monday marks the start of the monthly box jellyfish influx, which is expected to last through Wednesday, mainly for south shores. Check with the lifeguards and look for warning signs, especially if you’re allergic to the stings.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Some afternoon sea breezes could allow leeward clouds and showers to develop.
Light trade winds continue for a few more days

Most Read

Long lines were seen at the Aloha Stadium testing site Aug. 14, 2021.
Hawaii reports 1,678 new COVID infections, 2 new deaths; backlog of cases included
Doctors are calling for urgent action against the surge in COVID case counts.
How close is a lockdown? At least one doctor says it’s time
HNN File
Ongoing surge sets new record highs for COVID cases, deaths; space low at Oahu’s morgue
Police responded to a barricade situation in Kakaako on Friday afternoon.
Police fatally shoot armed man after hours-long barricade situation in Kakaako
Churches are accounting for social distancing during mass.
Religious leaders band together to build trust, encouraging the COVID vaccine

Latest News

Some afternoon sea breezes could allow leeward clouds and showers to develop.
Light trade winds continue for a few more days
Winds could be light enough for afternoon sea breezes to develop.
Trades slow down to start the week
Winds could be light enough for afternoon sea breezes to develop.
Light trade winds to start the week
Trade winds are expected to strengthen during the afternoon hours.
Forecast: Lighter trades, fewer showers for the weekend