Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Insider Q&A: What’s next for student loans in the COVID era?

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 4:23 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Before starting advocacy group the Student Borrower Protection Center, Seth Frotman was the Student Loan Ombudsman at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

The position is effectively the federal government’s point person for student loan issues.

Frotman held that position until 2018, when he resigned to protest the Trump administration’s handling of student loans and private servicing companies.

Frotman spoke to The Associated Press about the Biden administration’s decision to extend the student loan repayment moratorium and other issues facing the $1.5 trillion industry.

Read more here

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long lines were seen at the Aloha Stadium testing site Aug. 14, 2021.
Hawaii reports 1,678 new COVID infections, 2 new deaths; backlog of cases included
Another massive gathering took place on Oahu, which caught the attention of authorities.
DLNR: Over 300 people cleared from massive Oahu beach party, only 4 people cited
HNN File Image
Sykap brother arrested again after allegedly robbing 75-year-old woman
Gov. David Ige
Ige takes to social media to refute lockdown rumors: ‘No plans to shut down’
Doctors are calling for urgent action against the surge in COVID case counts.
How close is a lockdown? At least one doctor says it’s time

Latest News

A nurse and a school resource officer are shown working together to save the life of a student...
VIDEO: Nurse, school resource officer save high school student’s life
Abortion providers operate in Arkansas despite legislative onslaught
Abortion providers operate in Arkansas despite legislative onslaught
Sirhan Sirhan faces his 16th parole hearing for fatally shooting U.S. Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in...
RFK’s oldest son condemns possible parole of Sirhan Sirhan
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles
An illustration from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showing the coronavirus...
Judge orders hospital to treat COVID-19 patient with ivermectin, despite warnings