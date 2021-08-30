Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Ige takes to social media to refute lockdown rumors: ‘No plans to shut down’

Gov. David Ige
Gov. David Ige(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 8:13 PM HST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige on Sunday night dismissed “rumors circulating” about a shutdown in Hawaii amid an ongoing surge in COVID infections.

“I want to clear the record that there are currently no plans to shut down,” Gov. David Ige said, in a post on Facebook and Twitter. “All posts on social media and being distributed by other means are not true.”

He continued, “Official announcements will always come from official channels.”

His statements came on the same day Hawaii reported 1,678 COVID infections — the result of not only worsening community spread of the Delta variant but a backlog in lab reporting.

Hawaii reports 1,678 new COVID infections, 2 new deaths; backlog of cases included

Over the last 14 days, the state has seen nearly 11,000 new cases.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Long lines were seen at the Aloha Stadium testing site Aug. 14, 2021.
Hawaii reports 1,678 new COVID infections, 2 new deaths; backlog of cases included
Doctors are calling for urgent action against the surge in COVID case counts.
How close is a lockdown? At least one doctor says it’s time
HNN File
Ongoing surge sets new record highs for COVID cases, deaths; space low at Oahu’s morgue
Another massive gathering took place on Oahu, which caught the attention of authorities.
DLNR: Over 300 people cleared from massive Oahu beach party, only 4 people cited
Police responded to a barricade situation in Kakaako on Friday afternoon.
Police fatally shoot armed man after hours-long barricade situation in Kakaako

Latest News

The citations handed out weren't even related to violating COVID rules. Critics say that's a...
DLNR: Over 300 people cleared from massive Oahu beach party, only 4 people cited
About 800 of Sunday's 1,678 cases were backlogged numbers from one lab, sources said
Hawaii DOH says lapse in reporting from one lab is a result of systems being "pushed to their limits."
HNN File / Lab
Latest testing backlog a result of systems being ‘pushed to their limits,’ DOH says
Another massive gathering took place on Oahu, which caught the attention of authorities.
DLNR: Over 300 people cleared from massive Oahu beach party, only 4 people cited