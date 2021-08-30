Ige takes to social media to refute lockdown rumors: ‘No plans to shut down’

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige on Sunday night dismissed “rumors circulating” about a shutdown in Hawaii amid an ongoing surge in COVID infections.

“I want to clear the record that there are currently no plans to shut down,” Gov. David Ige said, in a post on Facebook and Twitter. “All posts on social media and being distributed by other means are not true.”

He continued, “Official announcements will always come from official channels.”

His statements came on the same day Hawaii reported 1,678 COVID infections — the result of not only worsening community spread of the Delta variant but a backlog in lab reporting.

Over the last 14 days, the state has seen nearly 11,000 new cases.

This story will be updated.

