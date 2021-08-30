Honolulu Little League wins third place finish over South Dakota, 5-0

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - “Da Boys” from Honolulu wrapped up their run at the 2021 Little League World Series with a win against South Dakota on Sunday.

Hawaii lost out on a chance at the Championship game after falling to Michigan on Saturday, but end the tournament in third place with the 5-0 win over the kids from Sioux Falls.

HNL got scoring early, notching four runs in the first inning, ignited by Kekoa Payanal’s 2-run home run, Payanal finished Sunday with two hits, two runs and two RBIs — all game-highs.

It was pitching by committee on the mound for Hawaii, with six kids pitching one inning, each contributing to the shutout.

Prior to Sunday’s final game, Hawaii was awarded the Jack Losch Little League Baseball World Series Team Sportsmanship Award.

Michigan would go on to beat Ohio to take home the 2021 Little League World Series Championship.

