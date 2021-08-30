Hawaii reports 720 new COVID infections; no additional fatalities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 720 new COVID infections on Monday and no additional fatalities.

The death toll from the virus stands at 589.

Of the new cases:

468 were on Oahu

139 on Hawaii Island

73 on Maui

34 on Kauai

There were also six residents diagnosed out-of-state.

The new cases reported Monday bring the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 62,949. Over the past 14 days, the state Health Department said there have been 10,946 new infections reported.

Lt. Gov. Josh Green reported that there are now 419 people infected with the virus who are hospitalized.

Some 63.1% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 71.4% have received at least one dose.

