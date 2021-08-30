Governor dismisses lockdown rumors, but counties say more restrictions are on the way

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - While the governor made it clear Sunday that there are no current plans for a shutdown, some mayors and health officials said they are in favor of more restrictions.

Following “rumors circulating” about a statewide lockdown amid an ongoing surge in COVID cases, Gov. David Ige posted on social media to denounce these claims.

Ige said: “There are currently no plans to shut down. All posts on social media and being distributed by other means are not true.”

However, while a statewide lockdown is not on the table, counties are working to implement more restrictions to curb the spread of the virus, especially as concerns grow surrounding the highly transmissible delta variant.

On Oahu, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi said he plans to release more information about a “vaccine pass” program for restaurants, bars and gyms. The rules would apply to patrons and employees and include a testing option.

Blangiardi recognized the severity the COVID surge on Friday but said he’s not in favor of a lockdown. Instead, he said the city will continue to crack down on large gatherings and promote vaccinations.

The governor said last week that he hopes to have a program up and running by Labor Day, but he added that he has no immediate plans to mandate vaccinations for entry to businesses.

Meanwhile, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth said Big Island hospitals have reached the tipping point and new restrictions announced Friday are immediate.

Among the new rules, gathering limits have been reduced to 10 people indoors and 10 outdoors. Tents and canopies on beaches and parks are also prohibited with all permits for larger gatherings cancelled.

Roth said hospitals are at capacity so they can’t respond quickly to non-COVID patients.

On Kauai, top health officials are also calling for island-wide or statewide restrictions.

Dr. Janet Berreman, the Kauai district health officer, said it’s the only way to bring the surge of infections under control.

Another Kauai county official also said that as of Saturday, the island has exceeded its capacity for contact tracing. Officials there are urging anyone who tests positive to isolate at home immediately and notify close contacts.

Finally, Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said he’s still working to finalize his county’s new restrictions with the governor.

Victorino said he is asking residents and visitors to Maui County to voluntarily curb non-essential activities and gatherings for 21 days. He is also asking employers to consider allowing employees to work from home.

He has also asked all visitors to stay on hotel properties and to not visit Hana. However, the orders are voluntary for now. Maui County said there would be a seven-day window before the orders are implemented.

Furthermore, with Labor Day weekend coming up, Lt. Gov. Josh Green said it would be much safer to issue a stay-at-home order to prevent a surge in cases.

Green said that if hospitalizations rise above 500, leaders will have to strongly issue policy changes, meaning that more restrictions are likely on the way.

