Former First Lady Vicky Cayetano officially announces run for governor

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:39 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former First Lady Vicky Cayetano has announced she’s running for governor, saying she believes her experience in business prepares her for the job.

Cayetano has never held public office and is entering what’s expected to be a crowded field of gubernatorial candidates.

In a news conference Monday morning outside the state Capitol building, Cayetano struck an optimistic tone but also said the next governor will tackle grave challenges.

“Hawaii is at the most critical juncture it has ever faced,” she said.

She added, “There is no problem too great that we can’t overcome it together.”

Cayetano is running as a Democrat. She switched to the party 25 years ago, after previously being a Republican. She said the Republican party does not represent her values.

Cayetano is married to Gov. Ben Cayetano, who served from 1994 to 2002.

