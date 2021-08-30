Tributes
COVID testing sites, vaccine clinics expand in west Oahu

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 2:56 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - COVID-19 testing and outreach is expanding yet again in Leeward Oahu for the month of September.

S&G Labs of Hawaii invites the community to get tested and vaccinated at the former KMART parking lot in Kapolei located at 500 Kamokila Boulevard.

The site will be open every Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m to noon. Those planning on attending should bring an ID and medical insurance card.

Pre-registration is suggested. Click here for more details.

Meanwhile a University of Hawaii effort to improve school safety during the pandemic is expanding following after a successful spring pilot program.

Seven campuses in West Oahu and Hawaii Island will now expand vaccine education efforts and conduct weekly testing as a result of a $3 million grant by the National Institutes of Health.

In the spring, UH Manoa launched the program at Kamaile Academy in Waianae. There, they found over half of the participating students said they were more likely to get vaccinated as a result.

Additional windward Oahu schools are expected to join the effort in the coming weeks.

Click here for more details.

All of these efforts continue as the West Oahu community experiences a high volume of COVID cases.

