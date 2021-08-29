Religious leaders band together to build trust, encouraging the COVID vaccine

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With the state’s vaccination rate stagnating at around 62%, leaders of the faith-based community are now getting vocal about encouraging their followers to get vaccinated.

Some 95 pastors and priests have written an open letter in the Star-Advertiser urging the public to get their shot to protect against COVID-19. Those who signed the letter represent various religious organizations from different religions that serve thousands of church goers.

They’ve recognized that many among the unvaccinated are distrustful of government and they are hoping that they will trust their message.

“I can’t think of a bigger tragedy than what’s happened to this country than how politicized this public health disaster has become,” Rev. David Gierlach of St. Elizabeth’s Episcopal Church said.

“Good people, kind people are listening to misinformation and following it.”

St. Elizabeth’s is in Kalihi, an area that has been hard-hit by the COVID virus.

He and the other church leaders who signed the letter said the vaccinations are needed to help prevent Hawaii’s healthcare system from being overrun.

“I think people who are unvaccinated have an obligation on behalf of our healthcare workers,” Gierlach added.

“Or don’t come to the hospital. It’s kind of, if you’re going to buy that package, then buy the whole bag and all the consequences that come with it -- which is a horrible thing to think and say but otherwise our health system will collapse.”

Many of the churches that support the vaccination effort don’t have a specific doctrine or policy that forbids shots.

That could make it difficult for one of their church members to seek a religious exemption from the vaccine.

Pastor Wayne Surface of the Ohana Baptist Church in Moanalua said the state and county already have strict requirements for the religious exemption.

He said some members have asked him to write a letter to their employers requesting an exemption.

“I’ve told them I doubt the government will accept that letter. A job company might do that but I don’t think the federal or state government will,” Surface said.

“They’re probably going to have something in written policy in the church that shows that. Now and in the past as well.”

