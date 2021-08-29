Rainbow Warriors football drops season opener to UCLA, 44-10 on the road

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It was a tough afternoon for the University of Hawaii football team, falling to UCLA 44-10 in their 2021 season opener.

The Bruins were in control for most of the game, getting on the board early after a special teams error committed by the Warriors — UCLA’s Nicholas Barr-Mira kicked in a 26-yard field goal to get them on top.

UCLA would not let off the gas pedal, adding to their lead with a touchdown run by Zach Charbonnet, followed by a Chevan Cordeiro interception that would turn into another rushing score for the Bruins.

The ‘Bows — who couldn’t find their rhythm offensively all day — would finally get on the board with a 48-yard field goal off the foot of Matthew Shipley, but UCLA would answer back with another rushing touchdown before the end of the first half.

Hawaii would not get a touchdown until late in the third quarter, with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Cordeiro to newcomer Caleb Phillips to cut the deficit to 44-10 — ultimately becoming the games final score.

Cordeiro would finish the contest with 220 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, completing 25 of his 47 passes before getting subbed out for freshman Braden Schager who went three of six for 23 yards.

On the other side of the ball, Darius Muasau notched a game-high nine tackles and a pass breakup.

The Rainbow Warriors return home next week for their home opener against Portland State on September 4th — marking the first UH football game played on campus.

kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. HST — at this time no fans will be allowed to attend.

