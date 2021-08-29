Tributes
Light trade winds to start the week

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 4:19 PM HST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Light to moderate easterly trade winds are expected for the next several days. The winds will be light enough to allow some afternoon sea breezes to develop for leeward areas, which could get some clouds and pop-up showers as a result. Conditions should remain generally drier until the latter half of the week, when an approaching upper disturbance could bring more moisture in the vicinity of the islands. Trade winds should rebuild around Thursday and it could get breezier by Friday into Saturday.

In surf, a new south swell is building, holding Sunday and then slowly lowering for the first half of the week, followed by some small southeast swells that should keep things from going completely flat. East shores will start to flatten out by Monday as the trades decrease, then rise again for the latter half of the week when the winds speed up again. No other significant swells are expected.

