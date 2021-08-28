UH women’s volleyball sweeps fairfield to open long-awaited 2021 season

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - After 623 days, the University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team returned to the court in a three set sweep of Fairfield Friday night.

UH took the first set 25-18 thanks to the Wahine duo of Brooke Van Sickle and Amber Igiede getting five kills and setter Mylana Byrd notching 11 assists.

The ‘Bows easily took the second set with a final score of 25-12, the third set also came easy to the Wahine, 25-18 to complete the sweep.

Riley Wagoner and Van Sickle each recorded double-doubles, with Van Sickle’s game-high 16 kills and 11 digs, with Wagoner’s 12 kills and 10 digs.

The Rainbow Wahine next meet Marquette on Saturday night at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center — first serve set for 7:00 p.m. HST on Spectrum OC16.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.