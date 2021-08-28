Kaiser starts postponing some non-urgent procedures at Moanalua Medical Center

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kaiser Permanente has started postponing some non-urgent procedures at Moanalua Medical Center, and said more interruptions could follow in the weeks ahead.

“As we continue to work through the most severe surge of the pandemic thus far, we’re taking steps to meet the health care needs of our patients and the community,” said Dr. Zamir Moen, the chief of medical staff at Moanalua Medical Center, in a news release.

“We’re at a critical stage,” said Dr. Moen. “We need to stop COVID-19 transmission in the community to prevent our entire health care system from becoming overwhelmed.”

Kaiser said a “small number” of operations will be impacted starting Aug. 30.

Meanwhile, Kaiser Permanente on Maui will postpone all non-essential procedures and surgeries beginning Aug. 30. Some specialty and primary care appointments will also be impacted.

Patients on Oahu and Maui will be contacted if their treatments or appointments are changed.

A surge of infections this month have strained Hawaii’s health care system, filling ERs and ICUs. While hospitalizations are way up, the governor says facilities are meeting the need for now.

