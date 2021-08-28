Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Honolulu falls to Michigan in Little League World Series semifinals

After a lengthy weather delay, Honolulu Little League would take down the Hastings Baseball...
After a lengthy weather delay, Honolulu Little League would take down the Hastings Baseball Little League of Nebraska, 11-3 in seven innings Sunday morning.(Honolulu Little League)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 12:18 PM HST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Little League team’s magical run in the Little League World Series comes to an end in a close 2-1 loss to Michigan in the Hank Aaron bracket championship.

Michigan would get the better of “Da Boys” after falling to Hawaii on Wednesday, advancing to Sunday’s Championship game.

Hawaii’s Micah Bennett got the start on the mound for HNL, giving up a two-run home run to give Michigan an early 2-0 lead.

Hawaii would get on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning thanks to Kaikea Patoc-Young’s single to drive in Chasen Uyetake — that would be all the 808 could get from the team from the Great Lakes.

Honolulu now faces South Dakota for third place on Sunday at 4:00 a.m. HST on ESPN.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Hawaii reports 1,035 new COVID cases, 9 new deaths in record counts
Gov. David Ige
Governor says ‘extreme measures’ possible if COVID surge worsens
Police responded to a barricade situation in Kakaako on Friday afternoon.
Police fatally shoot armed man after hours-long barricade situation in Kakaako
HNN File
Ongoing surge sets new record highs for COVID cases, deaths; space low at Oahu’s morgue
FILE
Honolulu’s mayor calls COVID surge ‘daunting,’ but says he’s not in favor of lockdown

Latest News

After 623 days, the University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball team returned to the court...
UH women’s volleyball sweeps fairfield to open long-awaited 2021 season
The University of Hawaii football team is in Southern California making their final...
‘Bows offense hopes to pick up the pace against UCLA
The Rainbow Warriors football team is on its way to Pasadena for their season opener against...
Rainbow Warriors defense looks to make a big impact against UCLA
Rainbow Warriors defense looks to make a big impact against UCLA
Rainbow Warriors defense looks to make a big impact against UCLA