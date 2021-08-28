Honolulu falls to Michigan in Little League World Series semifinals

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Little League team’s magical run in the Little League World Series comes to an end in a close 2-1 loss to Michigan in the Hank Aaron bracket championship.

Michigan would get the better of “Da Boys” after falling to Hawaii on Wednesday, advancing to Sunday’s Championship game.

Hawaii’s Micah Bennett got the start on the mound for HNL, giving up a two-run home run to give Michigan an early 2-0 lead.

Hawaii would get on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third inning thanks to Kaikea Patoc-Young’s single to drive in Chasen Uyetake — that would be all the 808 could get from the team from the Great Lakes.

Honolulu now faces South Dakota for third place on Sunday at 4:00 a.m. HST on ESPN.

