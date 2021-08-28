Tributes
Hawaii reports 5 new COVID deaths, 938 additional infections

Hawaii Schools File Image(HNN Archive)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 9:25 AM HST
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 938 new COVID cases Saturday and five additional deaths.

The new cases bring the statewide total for infections since the pandemic began to 60,551.

Of the new cases:

  • 693 were on Oahu
  • 116 on Hawaii Island
  • 87 on Maui
  • 31 on Kauai

There were also 11 residents diagnosed out-of-state.

Hawaii’s ongoing COVID surge has produced numbers previously thought unthinkable in the islands, triggering new restrictions on gatherings and prompting conversations about a strict lockdown.

In August alone, the state has seen more than 17,000 cases. Also since Aug. 1, the state has reported 50 new coronavirus deaths. The death toll from the virus in Hawaii now stands at 587.

In the last 14 days, state health officials say there have been 9,937 new cases.

Some 62.6% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 70.9% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

