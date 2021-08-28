‘Bows offense hopes to pick up the pace against UCLA

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team is in Southern California making their final preparations for their battle with UCLA.

With an offense that looks to pick up where they left off last season.

At the end of the 2020 season the UH offense was humming, putting up 267 total yards and 28 points in their New Mexico Bowl win over Houston.

With new offensive coordinator Bo Graham at the helm in 2021, the Offense hopes to keep the unit rolling in the new season.

“Run, run physically or like coach graham says, play offense with a defensive mentality.” Quarterback Chevan Cordeiro told reporters. “We’re going to run the ball and when they load the box we’ll pass.”

UH will once again be led by former Saint Louis quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, who is set to lead the offense against a new and improved UCLA defense that struggled in last years COVID-shortened season.

“They’re very fast and big so I feel like they cover a lot of grass and they cover a lot of field because they’re so big and long and so fast.” Running back Calvin Turner Jr. said. “I feel like that is one their strong points of their defense is their front seven.”

Cordeiro gets some help from last year’s breakout star Calvin Turner Jr., who did it all for the Bows in 2020 —lining up at running back, slot receiver and wildcat QB.

Turner hoping to make big plays in the Rose Bowl just like his childhood idol — Reggie Bush.

“When I was like 13 years-old like that’s when Reggie Bush got to the Saints, I used to wear number 25 at running back.” Turner Jr. said. “So most definitely he inspired me a lot to be the player I am and play the way I play.”

The ‘Bows say they’re treating this like any other game, but preparing for a nationally televised game in a world-famous venue makes it feel a little bit different.

“Coach speak is like well the field is 53.3 yards wide, 100 yards long, oh no man, its different in the rose bowl.” Head coach Todd Graham said. “Yeah it’s different on national television, yeah it better be.”

Kick off between the “Bows and Bruins is set for 9:30 a.m. HST on ESPN.

