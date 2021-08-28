Hours-long armed barricade situation at Kakaako highrise ends with suspect dead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A barricade situation in Kakaako on Friday afternoon ended with the armed suspect dead after a confrontation with police, an HPD spokeswoman said.

The circumstances of the shooting, however, were not immediately clear.

The incident started about 2 p.m. near the Whole Foods on Queen and Kamakee streets, and police had been negotiating with him.

Police previously told Hawaii News Now that the man did not have any hostages. No other injuries were reported.

This story will be updated.

