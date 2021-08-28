Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hours-long armed barricade situation at Kakaako highrise ends with suspect dead

Police responded to a barricade situation in Kakaako on Friday afternoon.
Police responded to a barricade situation in Kakaako on Friday afternoon.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 4:45 PM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A barricade situation in Kakaako on Friday afternoon ended with the armed suspect dead after a confrontation with police, an HPD spokeswoman said.

The circumstances of the shooting, however, were not immediately clear.

The incident started about 2 p.m. near the Whole Foods on Queen and Kamakee streets, and police had been negotiating with him.

Police previously told Hawaii News Now that the man did not have any hostages. No other injuries were reported.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. David Ige
Governor says ‘extreme measures’ possible if COVID surge worsens
FILE
Hawaii reports 1,035 new COVID cases, 9 new deaths in record counts
Opponents were outside Lt. Gov. Green's Honolulu condo yet again Wednesday night.
Lt. Gov. Green says he is facing death threats, harassment from anti-vaccine protesters
The Honolulu Fire Department purchased three mortuary trailers last year. It's the first time...
Green warns ‘life-preserving restrictions’ looming as city deploys mortuary trailer to morgue
The odd looking creature was found on Aug. 22 off Oahu's east side.
Rare sea creature spotted in waters off East Oahu

Latest News

File photo of a testing lab in Hawaii.
Hawaii sees its darkest day of the pandemic as space at Oahu’s morgue runs short
Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth mandates stricter gathering limits.
In announcing new COVID rules, Hawaii County mayor warns island is at ‘tipping point’
FILE
Hawaii reports 1,035 new COVID cases, 9 new deaths in record counts
NASA's Mars 2020 Perserverance rover is sending back amazing images from the Red Planet. The...
UH scientists help capture images of the Red Planet from NASA’s Perseverance rover