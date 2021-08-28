Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

1 injured in Manoa house fire overnight; cause under investigation

Firefighters responded Friday night to the home along Pinau Street in Manoa Valley.
Firefighters responded Friday night to the home along Pinau Street in Manoa Valley.(IG: Beastmez)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:58 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman was injured after a fire broke out at a home in Manoa late Friday night.

Honolulu Fire Department officials say the flames started around 11:50 p.m. Over 40 crewmembers arrived at the home along Pinao Street just after midnight.

Crews began attacking the flames as four people were able to escape. The extent of the woman’s injuries were unknown.

Firefighters has the fire under control by 12:20 a.m.

The cause is under investigation and damage estimates were not available. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Hawaii reports 1,035 new COVID cases, 9 new deaths in record counts
Gov. David Ige
Governor says ‘extreme measures’ possible if COVID surge worsens
Police responded to a barricade situation in Kakaako on Friday afternoon.
Police fatally shoot armed man after hours-long barricade situation in Kakaako
HNN File
Ongoing surge sets new record highs for COVID cases, deaths; space low at Oahu’s morgue
FILE
Honolulu’s mayor calls COVID surge ‘daunting,’ but says he’s not in favor of lockdown

Latest News

Hawaii Schools File Image
Molokai fatality 1 of 5 COVID deaths reported; 938 additional infections statewide
HNN File
Ongoing surge sets new record highs for COVID cases, deaths; space low at Oahu’s morgue
FILE
Honolulu’s mayor calls COVID surge ‘daunting,’ but says he’s not in favor of lockdown
Police responded to a barricade situation in Kakaako on Friday afternoon.
Police fatally shoot armed man after hours-long barricade situation in Kakaako