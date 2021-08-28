1 injured in Manoa house fire overnight; cause under investigation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman was injured after a fire broke out at a home in Manoa late Friday night.

Honolulu Fire Department officials say the flames started around 11:50 p.m. Over 40 crewmembers arrived at the home along Pinao Street just after midnight.

Crews began attacking the flames as four people were able to escape. The extent of the woman’s injuries were unknown.

Firefighters has the fire under control by 12:20 a.m.

The cause is under investigation and damage estimates were not available. The American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.