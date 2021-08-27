Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Police arrest man accused of shooting driver on H-1 Freeway in 2019

Theotis White
Theotis White(CrimeStoppers)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:36 AM HST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested an attempted murder suspect Thursday who has been on the run for about two years.

CrimeStoppers said Theotis White was wanted for allegedly shooting a driver on the H-1 Freeway near the Pali off-ramp in July 2019.

Authorities said the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds after White shot at him as he tried to drive away.

Police documents showed that White was arrested at Honolulu’s airport at 1 p.m. and remains in custody pending a court appearance on Friday.

His bail is set at $1 million.

Officials said the motive is unclear, but sources said it could have been tied to a road rage dispute.

According to CrimeStoppers, White has two prior convictions.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opponents were outside Lt. Gov. Green's Honolulu condo yet again Wednesday night.
Lt. Gov. Green says he is facing death threats, harassment from anti-vaccine protesters
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
The odd looking creature was found on Aug. 22 off Oahu's east side.
Rare sea creature spotted in waters off East Oahu
Hawaii is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
Hawaii reports 831 new COVID infections; no additional fatalities
The Honolulu Fire Department purchased three mortuary trailers last year. It's the first time...
Green warns ‘life-preserving restrictions’ looming as city deploys mortuary trailer to morgue

Latest News

Gov. David Ige
Governor says ‘extreme measures’ possible if COVID surge worsens
As a neglected home in east Oahu comes down, a stink rises
As a neglected home in east Oahu comes down, a stink rises
Neighbors wanted this home torn down. The demolition released a foul smell.
As a neglected home in east Oahu comes down, a stink rises
She’ll swim the 28 miles from Molokai to Oahu, mostly at night.
After years of training, this former aerobics champion is ready to take on the Ka Iwi Channel