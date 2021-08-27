Police arrest man accused of shooting driver on H-1 Freeway in 2019

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police arrested an attempted murder suspect Thursday who has been on the run for about two years.

CrimeStoppers said Theotis White was wanted for allegedly shooting a driver on the H-1 Freeway near the Pali off-ramp in July 2019.

Authorities said the victim sustained multiple gunshot wounds after White shot at him as he tried to drive away.

Police documents showed that White was arrested at Honolulu’s airport at 1 p.m. and remains in custody pending a court appearance on Friday.

His bail is set at $1 million.

Officials said the motive is unclear, but sources said it could have been tied to a road rage dispute.

According to CrimeStoppers, White has two prior convictions.

