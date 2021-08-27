Open House: Stylish condo in the heart of Makiki and a 3BD, 2.5-Bath boutique unit in Moiliili

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - If you’re in the market for a new home, listen up! It’s time for Open House sponsored by First Hawaiian Bank, and now’s your chance to check out these listings.

First up, quality, convenience, and accessibility right in the heart of Makiki! This stylish 2-bedroom, 2-bath condo is well-appointed and move-in ready. Sleek vinyl plank flooring, engineered stone countertops, and stainless steel appliances offer a contemporary vibe. Two covered parking stalls and your very own storage unit add to the convenience of urban living. Built in 2016, The Residence at Makiki is centrally located, pet-friendly, and just minutes from freeway access, grocery stores, shopping malls, beaches, and a variety of eateries! If you embrace the live, work and play lifestyle, look no further!

Next up, welcome to the ‘Sovereign’, a centrally located boutique building in Moiliili. This location is minutes away from Ala Moana, Waikiki, UH, restaurants, and has access to public transportation. This building has 4 units per floor, and this ‘C’ unit is spacious with 3-bedrooms, 2.5-baths and approximately 1,500 square footage of living area, equipped with stainless steel appliances and extra storage on the same floor. Enjoy scenic views of the city and Diamond Head from your living room or open lanai. This unit also includes two covered side by side parking stalls! This one won’t last long so schedule your private showing today.

So, if you’re looking for a new place to call home, or are interested in refinancing your current one, get in touch with an expert at First Hawaiian Bank.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.