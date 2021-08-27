Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

OIA unveils modified fall sports schedule, football to start October 15th

Kahuku advances to OIA Open Division title game following win over Farrington
Kahuku advances to OIA Open Division title game following win over Farrington(ScoringLive)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:22 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Oahu Interscholastic Association announced on Wednesday a tentative fall sports schedule, as their September restart date inches closer.

The new schedule comes about three weeks after the Department of Education pushed back the start of all public school leagues in order to implement a COVID-19 vaccine mandate — all student athletes and staff must be fully vaccinated by September 24th to play this season.

The OIA’s long-awaited football season is set to kick off on October 15th with match ups between Mililani-Waianae, Kahuku-Kapolei, Farrington-Campbell, Aiea-Kailua and Kalaheo-Pearl City.

The Open Division playoffs will go to a semifinal round on December 3rd, with the top-4 teams in the division with the Open title game set for December 10th.

For Division I, the top-two in the division duke it out for the Championship on December 18th, the Division II Championship is slated for December 18th.

The Interscholastic League of Honolulu does not fall under the DOE’s jurisdiction, so they are still set to play during the break — the ILH season starts this weekend.

Complete 2021 OIA Football Schedule

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Hawaii sees its deadliest day of the pandemic, reporting 8 new COVID fatalities
Opponents were outside Lt. Gov. Green's Honolulu condo yet again Wednesday night.
Lt. Gov. Green says he is facing death threats, harassment from anti-vaccine protesters
Kenny Akamu's post has dozens of shares on social media and many of the comments are thanking...
In online post, Hawaii nurse paints grim picture of his COVID patients’ ‘painful, lonely’ deaths
Maui District Health Officer Lorrin Pang.
DOH condemns Maui group tied to top state health official for spreading COVID misinformation
The odd looking creature was found on Aug. 22 off Oahu's east side.
Rare sea creature spotted in waters off East Oahu

Latest News

The Rainbow Warriors football team is on its way to Pasadena for their season opener against...
Rainbow Warriors defense looks to make a big impact against UCLA
The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball teams makes their long-awaited return to...
UH women’s volleyball returns to action in Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic
The “HNL boys” are off to a hot start, downing Conneticut 9-1 in the opening round of the 2021...
Honolulu Little League advances to LLWS Hank Aaron Bracket Championship game
The University of Hawaii women’s soccer team returns to the Waipio Peninsula Soccer Stadium for...
Rainbow Wahine soccer opens regular season with Outrigger kickoff