OIA unveils modified fall sports schedule, football to start October 15th

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Oahu Interscholastic Association announced on Wednesday a tentative fall sports schedule, as their September restart date inches closer.

The new schedule comes about three weeks after the Department of Education pushed back the start of all public school leagues in order to implement a COVID-19 vaccine mandate — all student athletes and staff must be fully vaccinated by September 24th to play this season.

The OIA’s long-awaited football season is set to kick off on October 15th with match ups between Mililani-Waianae, Kahuku-Kapolei, Farrington-Campbell, Aiea-Kailua and Kalaheo-Pearl City.

The Open Division playoffs will go to a semifinal round on December 3rd, with the top-4 teams in the division with the Open title game set for December 10th.

For Division I, the top-two in the division duke it out for the Championship on December 18th, the Division II Championship is slated for December 18th.

The Interscholastic League of Honolulu does not fall under the DOE’s jurisdiction, so they are still set to play during the break — the ILH season starts this weekend.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.