As a neglected home comes down, a stink rises

By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 9:07 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAWAII KAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A long-neglected home started coming down this week. What remains on the property looks like a dump. And much to the dismay of the neighborhood, it also smells like one.

Demolition crews started taking down the home on Pepeekeo Place, releasing a foul-smelling odor.

“The smell is so toxic, it basically makes your eyes -- you know, just hurting your eyes,” said Larysa Maratta.

“We are driven from our house, and the odor is outstandingly -- it’s too incredible to explain,” said Maratta’s husband, Steve.

The couple live next door -- and downwind.

When asked to try to describe the smell, Steve Maratta replied, “Rotting carcasses and rats.”

Maratta said he took legal action to force the trust that owns the property to finally tear the house down.

A year ago, the home ws set on fire three times in three months, prompting nervous neighbors to keep their garden hoses at the ready.

Residents also said there were squatters at the home that stole their electricity. There was also illegal dumping.

“This property has been a gathering spot for homeless, for vagrants, for people pushing carts,” Maratta said.

“I first became aware of the house walking door-to-door, and there was a person living in a tent out front. And then the person living in the tent starting bringing his friends over. And that was a problem,” said City Council Chair Tommy Waters, who represents the district.

Waters said his office contacted the state health department’s Hazardous Waste and Clean Air branches, and has requested that a city inspector check the property.

Neighbors said the family that owns the land doesn’t want to sell, so it will likely become an empty lot until they rebuild.

“This has just been a series of unfortunate events and hopefully we can resolve this, get that house taken away, get ride of the smell,” said Waters.

That’s something that can’t come soon enough for next door neighbor Steve Maratta.

“It’s a blessing to know that it came down, and it’s a curse to know that it came down.”

