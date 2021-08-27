Tributes
Mayor offers condolences to family of city employee who died of COVID

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 3:52 PM HST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has confirmed one of its employees has died of COVID-19.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi offered his condolences to the worker’s family.

Information on the person’s age, gender and job title was not release.

“The city is extremely sad to report the recent passing of one of our employees after contracting COVID-19,” Blangiardi said, in a statement.

“Contact tracing confirmed the transmission occurred outside of work and no coworkers at the city were exposed. Our thoughts are with the family, loved ones and coworkers of the employee.”

Meanwhile, the city said Thursday that 87 of its employees have tested positive for COVID so far this month. Over the course of the entire pandemic, 366 city employees have contracted COVID.

Legislative leaders to Ige: Remove Maui's district health officer over COVID statements
