Mayor offers condolences to family of city employee who died of COVID

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The city has confirmed one of its employees has died of COVID-19.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi offered his condolences to the worker’s family.

Information on the person’s age, gender and job title was not release.

“The city is extremely sad to report the recent passing of one of our employees after contracting COVID-19,” Blangiardi said, in a statement.

“Contact tracing confirmed the transmission occurred outside of work and no coworkers at the city were exposed. Our thoughts are with the family, loved ones and coworkers of the employee.”

Meanwhile, the city said Thursday that 87 of its employees have tested positive for COVID so far this month. Over the course of the entire pandemic, 366 city employees have contracted COVID.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.