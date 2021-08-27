Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Hawaii reports 1,035 new COVID infections; 9 additional fatalities

File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.
File photo of COVID-19 testing in Hawaii.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 9:02 AM HST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reports 1,035 new COVID infections on Friday and nine additional fatalities amid an ongoing surge in cases and hospitalizations.

The death toll from the virus in Hawaii has risen to 582.

COVID deaths are rising in Hawaii, and history shows it’s likely to get worse

Of Friday’s new infections:

  • 672 were on Oahu
  • 184 on Hawaii Island
  • 120 on Maui
  • 38 on Kauai
  • three on Molokai

There were also 18 residents diagnosed out of state.

Ventilators from Hawaii’s emergency stockpile now in use as more relief nurses are on their way

With the new infections, the total number of cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began has risen to 59,613. In the last 14 days, state health officials say there have been 9,790 new cases.

Some 62.3% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 70.7% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opponents were outside Lt. Gov. Green's Honolulu condo yet again Wednesday night.
Lt. Gov. Green says he is facing death threats, harassment from anti-vaccine protesters
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
The Honolulu Fire Department purchased three mortuary trailers last year. It's the first time...
Green warns ‘life-preserving restrictions’ looming as city deploys mortuary trailer to morgue
The odd looking creature was found on Aug. 22 off Oahu's east side.
Rare sea creature spotted in waters off East Oahu
Hawaii is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
Hawaii reports 831 new COVID infections; no additional fatalities

Latest News

Gov. David Ige
Governor says ‘extreme measures’ possible if COVID surge worsens
The Waianae Coast Comprehensive Health Center is tackling COVID on three fronts ― from testing...
Waianae’s only emergency care facility struggles to keep up with surge in COVID cases
The Honolulu Fire Department purchased three mortuary trailers last year. It's the first time...
Green warns ‘life-preserving restrictions’ looming as city deploys mortuary trailer to morgue
Emergency room physician Dr. Scott Padavan coordinates patient care with his team at Waianae...
Waianae’s only emergency care facility struggles to keep up with surge in COVID cases