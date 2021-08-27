Hawaii reports 1,035 new COVID infections; 9 additional fatalities

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reports 1,035 new COVID infections on Friday and nine additional fatalities amid an ongoing surge in cases and hospitalizations.

The death toll from the virus in Hawaii has risen to 582.

Of Friday’s new infections:

672 were on Oahu

184 on Hawaii Island

120 on Maui

38 on Kauai

three on Molokai

There were also 18 residents diagnosed out of state.

With the new infections, the total number of cases in Hawaii since the pandemic began has risen to 59,613. In the last 14 days, state health officials say there have been 9,790 new cases.

Some 62.3% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, while 70.7% have received at least one dose.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.