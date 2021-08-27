Hawaii County mayor announces new gathering restrictions, crackdown on violators

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - As COVID cases continue to surge on the island, Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth announced new gathering restrictions on Friday to mitigate community spread of the virus.

Roth said gathering sizes on Hawaii Island will be limited to 10 people indoors and outdoors.

The mayor said that police will also be ramping up enforcement by issuing a $250 citation to anyone who violates any of the state and county’s COVID-19 rules.

He added that anyone who breaks quarantine will receive a $500 fine.

Along with these measures, Roth also said that stricter guidance will also be issued for businesses, restaurants, bars and places of worship to ensure patrons and parishioners are properly distanced with clear COVID protocols and procedures in place.

Roth said rules for parks on Hawaii Island are also changing.

Tents and canopies will be prohibited to curb large gatherings, and people must remain in pods of 10, separated by at least 20 feet.

The county will also rescind all permits that were issued for gatherings of 25 to 75 people.

“At this point we have reached community spread and the best way to reduce the spread of the virus is to continue to do all the little things to keep our community safe,” Roth said.

“I would like to encourage all of you to do what is best for you, your ohana and everyone here on the island. If you feel sick, stay home, limit your gatherings as much as possible, wear your mask, wash your hands and distance.”

This story will be updated.

