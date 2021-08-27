Tributes
Forecast: Trade winds begin to back down head into the weekend

Few passing trade wind showers
By Jennifer Robbins
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 8:18 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The trade winds will be tapping on the brakes. Moderate to locally breezy trades will focus showers over windward and mauka areas mainly overnight and into the early morning hours. Trades will trend weaker from Saturday onward leading to reduced windward shower coverage and the potential for sea breezes and more interior clouds by early next week.

High pressure is centered far north northeast of the area. This places the islands in a moderate trade wind environment. Winds will gradually diminish this weekend and remain rather light into early the middle of next week as a surface trough passes east to west just north of the area. The mean background flow will remain easterly but local land and sea breezes will develop under this light wind scenario.

A new small south swell will continue to fill in overnight, peak on Saturday, then lower slowly into early next week. Background southerly swells will then dominate through most of next week. Surf will continue to diminish along east facing shores as the trade winds diminish through the weekend and on into the middle of next week. Surf will gradually increase later in the week with an uptick in trade winds expected. No other significant swells are expected.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

