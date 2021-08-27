Tributes
Flags to fly at half-staff in Hawaii to honor US service members killed in Kabul attack

FILE(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:02 PM HST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige has ordered the U.S. and Hawaii state flags to be flown at half-staff to honor the service members killed in the Kabul attack Thursday.

Flags will fly at half-staff through Monday.

Thirteen US service members and at least 60 Afghans were killed in a terrorist attack near the Kabul airport, where evacuations of Americans and Afghan allies continue.

In an emotional speech from the White House, U.S. President Joe Biden said the latest bloodshed would not drive the U.S. out of Afghanistan earlier than scheduled.

He also said he had instructed the U.S. military to develop plans to strike IS, which claimed responsibility for the attack.

“We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

