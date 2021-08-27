Tributes
Episode 76: Familiar Faces, New Places with Kanoe Gibson

Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane,...
Hawaii News Now anchor Stephanie Lum and her two best friends, Noli Kazama and Brooke Kane, host the 'Muthaship,' a weekly podcast on parenthood and friendship.(Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 2:25 PM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This week on ‘Muthaship,’ we’re reconnecting with a familiar face — Kanoe Gibson!

The former co-host of HI Now on Hawaii News Now explains why she and her family made the tough decision to move to Las Vegas. Gibson gives an eye-opening account of the difference in the cost of living on the Ninth Island versus Hawaii and offers advice to local families who may also be considering making the big move.

For more episodes with Steph, Noli and Brooke, click here to visit the 'Muthaship' archives.

