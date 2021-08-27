Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

CDC: Nearly 650K have received additional COVID vaccine dose

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:54 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nearly 650,000 Americans had received an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new figure for immunocompromised people receiving the vaccine is now part of CDC’s daily vaccination updates.

Since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the additional dose for certain higher-risk people on Aug. 13, a total of 643,000 have received the booster.

That’s out of a total of 9 million Americans who have weakened immune systems, like organ transplant recipients.

The COVID booster shots will be available for all starting the week of Sept. 20, according to the CDC.

For people who are not immunocompromised, the third shot is recommended for eight months after the second dose.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Opponents were outside Lt. Gov. Green's Honolulu condo yet again Wednesday night.
Lt. Gov. Green says he is facing death threats, harassment from anti-vaccine protesters
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
The odd looking creature was found on Aug. 22 off Oahu's east side.
Rare sea creature spotted in waters off East Oahu
Hawaii is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.
Hawaii reports 831 new COVID infections; no additional fatalities
The Honolulu Fire Department purchased three mortuary trailers last year. It's the first time...
Green warns ‘life-preserving restrictions’ looming as city deploys mortuary trailer to morgue

Latest News

As a neglected home in east Oahu comes down, a stink rises
As a neglected home in east Oahu comes down, a stink rises
Neighbors wanted this home torn down. The demolition released a foul smell.
As a neglected home in east Oahu comes down, a stink rises
Prices for everyday goods and services rose in July by 5.4% compared to a year ago, according...
Economy: Inflation, prices still rising
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Ida could be devastating Cat 3 hurricane near New Orleans
LIVE: White House COVID response team briefing