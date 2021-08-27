Tributes
After years of training, this former aerobics champion is ready to take on the Ka Iwi Channel

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 7:52 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii woman is set on tackling an extreme endurance challenge, pushing her limits by swimming miles through the Ka Iwi Channel.

Terri Dietz said it’s a journey to find her potential in mind, body and spirit, embarking on the roughly 28-mile swim from Molokai to Oahu.

While Dietz isn’t a swimmer by trade, she has been training for years as a former aerobics champion.

Three years ago, Dietz was part of a relay swim from Lanai to Maui.

This was the catalyst that pushed her to set a goal to cross the Ka Iwi Channel and take it seriously — making the commitment about a year ago.

“We start at 0 dark 30 and we swim,” she said.

Dietz said she swims for two to six hours a day — sometimes even making it out into the water twice a day.

She also does this all while running a corporate wellness company.

While she has been preparing for this journey, to conquer Ka Iwi Channel, Dietz expects to be in the water for about 18 hours with two escort boats on the lookout for predators and jellyfish.

“It’s nothing to shake a stick at, you gotta have a deep why and a sense of why you’re doing it,” Dietz said. “And that’s what gets me out of bed in the morning.”

For Dietz, her why is to challenge herself and to inspire others — the way she’s been inspired by Hawaii’s many endurance athletes.

While she is determined, Dietz said this is not a race but rather an attempt.

If all goes well, she’ll leave Molokai at 5 p.m. on Sunday and arrive at Sandy Beach before noon on Monday.

“This is a privilege as well as an honor and a joy to have this opportunity to be able to make this attempt and we really thank everyone,” Dietz said.

“It’s been one heck of a journey.”

