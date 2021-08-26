Tributes
Vice President and husband to meet up in Hawaii after individual trips in Asia

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris/FILE
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris/FILE(EVELYN HOCKSTEIN | Evelyn Hockstein/Pool Photo via AP)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 6:03 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to visit Oahu on Thursday to meet up with her husband who is on his way back from the Tokyo Paralympics.

During her visit, Harris is set to meet with servicemembers at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in the afternoon.

The vice president is on her way back from Southeast Asia as part of the Biden administration’s efforts to counter Chinese influence in the region.

Meanwhile, Harris’s husband, Doug Emhoff, is scheduled to visit a vaccination site and a group that helps people with disabilities. He is expected to join his wife at Pearl Harbor after these visits.

Their trip on the island will be short as they are scheduled to leave later in the day.

