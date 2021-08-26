Tributes
UH women’s volleyball returns to action in Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic

The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball teams makes their long-awaited return to action this weekend, playing three matches in the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic.(Hawaii Athletics)
By Kyle Chinen
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:16 AM HST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine volleyball teams makes their long-awaited return to action this weekend, playing three matches in the Hawaiian Airlines Rainbow Wahine Classic.

After 623 days since their last match, the ‘Bows open the 2021 season against Fairfield on Friday, followed by a games against Marquette on Saturday and Texas A&M on Sunday — all taking place at SimpliFi Arena.

Friday’s match with the Stags will be the second meeting between the two squads, Hawaii taking the first win over Fairfield back in 2006.

Saturday will also mark just the second meeting between UH and Marquette, the Wahine beating the Golden Eagles in 5 sets in 2017.

The ‘Bows wrap up the tournament with a match against Texas A&M, the ninth meeting between the two, Hawaii having the 7-1 overall win record.

First serve on Friday and Saturday is set for 7:00 p.m. HST, while Sunday serve is set for 5:00 p.m. HST — all games are set for be televised on Spectrum OC16.

