Strange looking ocean creature found off east Oahu... So what is it?

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strange find in east Oahu waters recently sparked interest among beachgoers and marine biologists.

On Sunday, the shiny white and brown creature was found in shallow waters at Alan Davis beach on Oahu’s Ka Iwi Coastline.

It was identified as a live adult female Argonaut, also known as a Paper Nautilus.

They are a species of octopus that are rarely seen close to shores as they normally are pelagic beings, meaning they thrive in the wide open ocean.

“In this particular species, one interesting thing about them in this group is that the shell that you see on the picture is not a shell. It’s actually an egg case that the female makes. The female then lays her eggs in the egg case and then lives in it while she’s taking care of them,” Amy Moran, a marine invertebrate biologist with UH, said.

The person who found the Argonaut said they released it back into deeper water. It’s suspected that rough ocean conditions from former storm Linda brought the creature close to shore.

If you come across one, don’t be alarmed, but be careful when helping it back out to sea.

“I would encourage people if they run across one on the beach or in a tidepool and it’s alive, just try to put it out in the open water and give it a chance to continue its life,” Moran added.

