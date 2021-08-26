Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Strange looking ocean creature found off east Oahu... So what is it?

The odd looking creature was found on Aug. 22 off Oahu's east side.
The odd looking creature was found on Aug. 22 off Oahu's east side.(HNN Viewer)
By Dillon Ancheta
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:12 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A strange find in east Oahu waters recently sparked interest among beachgoers and marine biologists.

On Sunday, the shiny white and brown creature was found in shallow waters at Alan Davis beach on Oahu’s Ka Iwi Coastline.

It was identified as a live adult female Argonaut, also known as a Paper Nautilus.

They are a species of octopus that are rarely seen close to shores as they normally are pelagic beings, meaning they thrive in the wide open ocean.

“In this particular species, one interesting thing about them in this group is that the shell that you see on the picture is not a shell. It’s actually an egg case that the female makes. The female then lays her eggs in the egg case and then lives in it while she’s taking care of them,” Amy Moran, a marine invertebrate biologist with UH, said.

The person who found the Argonaut said they released it back into deeper water. It’s suspected that rough ocean conditions from former storm Linda brought the creature close to shore.

If you come across one, don’t be alarmed, but be careful when helping it back out to sea.

“I would encourage people if they run across one on the beach or in a tidepool and it’s alive, just try to put it out in the open water and give it a chance to continue its life,” Moran added.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Hawaii sees its deadliest day of the pandemic, reporting 8 new COVID fatalities
Kenny Akamu's post has dozens of shares on social media and many of the comments are thanking...
In online post, Hawaii nurse paints grim picture of his COVID patients’ ‘painful, lonely’ deaths
FILE
UH pandemic modelers: Oahu, Big Island in ‘eye’ of COVID hurricane
The massive boulder came crashing down just before 9 p.m. Monday, a witness said.
‘It sounded like an earthquake’: Residents uneasy after boulder crashes into East Oahu home
FILE
Critics question why Ige is asking visitors to stay away, but keeping popular attractions open

Latest News

Maui District Health Officer Lorrin Pang.
Group with ties to Hawaii health official condemned by DOH for COVID treatment misinformation
Opponents were outside Lt. Gov. Green's Honolulu condo yet again Wednesday night.
Harassment & death threats: Hawaii’s Lt. Gov. is fed up with vaccine critics crossing the line
Honolulu police were on scene Wednesday night.
Sources: 1 hospitalized following shooting at a Halawa home
Dan Buckingham was shot and killed by police this summer. His family has now filed suit.
Family of man shot, killed by Hawaii Island police files wrongful death suit