Sources: 1 hospitalized following shooting at a Halawa home

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:17 PM HST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities responded to an apparent shooting in Halawa Wednesday evening.

Police sources said the shooting happened just before 6 p.m. at a home along Malae Place in Halawa.

Details are limited at this time. The extent of injuries is unknown, but sources say one man was taken to a nearby hospital.

This story will be updated.

