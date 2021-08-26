Tributes
HI NOW
Jobs
Join Our Team
Check Out 'n' Take Out
Advertise with Us
About Us
Advertisement

Prescriptions for anti-parasitic drug soar, CDC says

By CNN
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 12:00 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s seeing an alarming number of prescriptions for a drug used to fight parasites in animals.

According to the CDC, false claims that the drug ivermectin can be used to treat COVID-19 are driving up prescriptions.

It’s primarily used by veterinarians to deworm large animals like horses and cows.

Sometimes it’s used for lice or parasites in humans.

Doctors investigated the possibility of using the anti-parasitic drug to fight COVID, but clinical trials yielded insufficient evidence.

At the beginning of the year, the CDC said fewer than 4,000 prescriptions were being written per week. They are now a whopping 88,000.

It’s also prompting a huge increase in calls to poison control centers and visits to understaffed emergency rooms.

The Food and Drug Administration is cautioning people against using ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

Overdoses can cause stomach problems, nerve damage, seizures, disorientation, coma and even death.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Hawaii sees its deadliest day of the pandemic, reporting 8 new COVID fatalities
Kenny Akamu's post has dozens of shares on social media and many of the comments are thanking...
In online post, Hawaii nurse paints grim picture of his COVID patients’ ‘painful, lonely’ deaths
Opponents were outside Lt. Gov. Green's Honolulu condo yet again Wednesday night.
Lt. Gov. Green says he is facing death threats, harassment from anti-vaccine protesters
FILE
UH pandemic modelers: Oahu, Big Island in ‘eye’ of COVID hurricane
FILE
Critics question why Ige is asking visitors to stay away, but keeping popular attractions open

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection
A fatal shooting scene is seen via aerial view in Kankakee, Illinois, on Thursday. Two people...
2 dead, 1 hurt in shooting near Illinois courthouse
About 52,000 pounds of chicken salad and dip products are being recalled due to possible...
52,000 lbs. of chicken salad recalled due to plastic contamination
FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2021 photo provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Marines and...
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US troops
U.S. soldiers stand inside the airport as hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control...
Biden vows to finish Kabul evacuation, avenge US deaths